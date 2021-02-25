Feb 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Croft

St. James's Place plc - CEO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board

* Craig Gordon Gentle

St. James's Place plc - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



=====================

Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. I hope you're keeping safe and well. Given the ongoing pandemic, today's presentation has been prerecorded and we'll be hosting a live Q&A at 9:20 a.m. This morning's meeting will be in 3 sections. Firstly, review of 2020, then I'll focus on the future before I provide a brief summary.



It goes without saying that 2020 was an extraordinary year for individuals, businesses and society. Our lives are being disrupted, and we have all needed to adapt, come to terms of social distancing and had to embrace technology. Our people, together with the broader St.