Feb 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Croft
St. James's Place plc - CEO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board
* Craig Gordon Gentle
St. James's Place plc - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board
=====================
Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to our results webcast. Today's presentation has once again been prerecorded, and we'll be hosting a live Q&A at 9:30.
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, St. James's Place demonstrated real resilience during difficult circumstances, thanks largely to the agility of our advisers and employees, but importantly also, the investment in technology we have made over last few years. Whilst 2021 was another extraordinary year with society continuing to navigate lockdowns and disruptions caused by COVID-19, the rollout of vaccination programs saw
Full Year 2021 St James's Place PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...