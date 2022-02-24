Feb 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Andrew Croft

St. James's Place plc - CEO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board

Craig Gordon Gentle

St. James's Place plc - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to our results webcast. Today's presentation has once again been prerecorded, and we'll be hosting a live Q&A at 9:30.



In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, St. James's Place demonstrated real resilience during difficult circumstances, thanks largely to the agility of our advisers and employees, but importantly also, the investment in technology we have made over last few years. Whilst 2021 was another extraordinary year with society continuing to navigate lockdowns and disruptions caused by COVID-19, the rollout of vaccination programs saw