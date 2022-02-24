Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the St. James's Place 2021 Full Year Results Q&A session. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Andrew Croft, CEO of St. James's Place to begin. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. I hope you had an opportunity to look at the prerecorded webcast. I'm joined here today with the majority of my executive team. But before going straight into questions, a brief sort of summary of the results. Now clearly, the strong flows announced in January fed through to the strong financial result. I guess the 2 key highlights is a 50% increase in the underlying cash result, which has driven the 34% increase in the full year dividend. I mean, naturally, we are very, very pleased with that outcome, and it's a great start to our 2025 stretching financial targets