Jul 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Croft

St. James's Place plc - CEO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board

* Craig Gordon Gentle

St. James's Place plc - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



=====================

Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to our 2022 Half Year Results. As is now customary, today's presentation has been prerecorded, and we'll be hosting a live Q&A at 9:30 a.m. The agenda for this morning. In a moment, I'll run through the new business figures, then hand over to Craig to cover the financial results. He will turn back to me to cover a number of other topics, the continued positive medium-to-long-term prospects for an advised business like St. James's Place, how the business has performed during other difficult market conditions and then finish on the immediate