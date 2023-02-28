Feb 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Croft
St. James's Place plc - CEO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board
* Craig Gordon Gentle
St. James's Place plc - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Executive Board
* Iain Rayner
St. James's Place plc - COO & Member of Executive Board
* Mark Sutton
St. James's Place plc - Chief Risk Officer & Member of Executive Board
* Peter Edwards
St. James's Place plc - Partnership Director & Member of Executive Board
* Tom Beal
St. James's Place plc - Executive Board Director of Investments
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Baker
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst
* Andrew Sinclair
BofA Securities, Research Division - Director
* Ashik Musaddi
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Benjamin Edward Bathurst
RBC
Full Year 2022 St James's Place PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...