Feb 28, 2023

Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO



Good morning, everyone. Hopefully you've had an opportunity to digest our results and watch the results presentation. I'm here this morning with the whole of the executive team to take questions. So Alex, if we could have the first question please?



Questions and Answers:

Our first question for today comes from Andrew Sinclair of Bank of America.- BofA Securities, Research Division - DirectorThree from me, please. Firstly is on the academy and really like the update on graduate productivity today, but just thinking about how many more to come? I think you said there's over 350 in the academy at year end, but it was already 358 at the end of June and do you still think you'll get that to around 400 in 2023? And looking back I think this number was over 450 pre-COVID, so how quickly can you ramp that back up to those sorts of levels? And secondly was on the