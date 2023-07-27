Jul 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Craig Gordon Gentle - St. James's Place plc-CFO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to St. James's Place 2020 Half Year Results live Q&A session. Today's session is hosted by Andrew Croft, Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Gentle, Chief Financial Officer (inaudible) joined by colleagues on the St. James's Place executive team. I'll now hand over to Andrew Croft.



Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO - Executive Director & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. You will have seen the results this morning and the analyst video that we announced earlier. As the operator just said, as usual, I'm joined here by my full executive team for the Q&A session. I will share and hand out the questions that have come in. So I think that probably takes us to the first question, please.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) First question