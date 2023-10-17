Oct 17, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca - St. James's Place plc-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Paul Manduca, Chair of St. James's Place. Welcome to this briefing where Andrew and Craig will describe some important changes to our charging structures. We believe these changes will further strengthen our market-leading position in the U.K. financial advice and wealth management landscape and deliver long-term benefits for all our stakeholders.



Before I hand over to Andrew and Craig to take you through the detail of the changes and the financial implications, I should like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Andrew who will shortly be retiring from St. James' Place after 31 successful years with the business. You will, of course, be hugely missed by the entire SJP community. And on behalf of us all, I wish him the very best for his forthcoming retirement.



We announced some weeks ago that Mark FitzPatrick will succeed Andrew as Chief Executive on the first of December. Mark joined the business at the beginning of this