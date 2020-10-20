Stockland Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT

Katherine Elizabeth Grace - Stockland - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Katherine Grace, Stockland's General Counsel and Company Secretary. Before the Chairman formally opens today's meetings for Stockland Trust and Stockland Corporation Limited, I would like to take you through some of the procedural matters associated with our meeting. Although we are holding this year's meeting virtually, we have designed the meeting to give security holders the opportunity to participate in the meeting in the best format that suits them. The Chairman will shortly open the meeting, and at that time, the polls will be formally opened to enable security holders and proxy holders to vote by clicking on the bar chart icon available on the online Lumi platform.



As advised in our meeting notice, participants who have dialed into the meeting will be unable to vote using the teleconference facility. For those of you attending the meeting via the online Lumi platform, you are free to start sending in your questions now by clicking on the question icon on your