Feb 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Tarun D. Gupta - Stockland - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is Tarun Gupta, CEO and Managing Director. Welcome to Stockland's interim financial results update for first half 2022.



Before we begin, I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Joining me today is Alison Harrop, our CFO; Louise Mason, CEO of Commercial Property; and Andrew Whitson, CEO of our Communities business.



This year, Stockland celebrates its 70th anniversary since it was founded in 1952. We are motivated as ever to build on our strong legacy and are driven by a purpose, there is a better way to live. Our people are passionate about creating connected and curated communities for thousands of Australians to live, work, shop and play.



We delivered a solid operational and financial result in first half '22 and have today tightened our full year FFO guidance range to $0.351 to $0.356 per security. While maintaining our focus on operational