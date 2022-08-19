Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Tarun D. Gupta - Stockland - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning. My name is Tarun Gupta, CEO and Managing Director. Welcome to Stockland's financial results update for full year 2022. Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.
Joining me today is Alison Harrop, our CFO; Louise Mason, CEO of Commercial Property; and Andrew Whitson, CEO of our Communities business.
Stockland celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. We are proud of our legacy and passionate about continuing to create and curate connected communities across Australia. Stockland's 70th year has been one of delivery. We have made significant progress towards executing our refreshed strategy, while maintaining our focus on operational excellence across the organization.
In an environment of significant market disruption, we have delivered a strong FY '22 financial results, with FFO per security slightly ahead of our guidance range. And we enter FY '23
Full Year 2022 Stockland Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...