Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Tarun D. Gupta - Stockland - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is Tarun Gupta, CEO and Managing Director. Welcome to Stockland's financial results update for full year 2022. Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Joining me today is Alison Harrop, our CFO; Louise Mason, CEO of Commercial Property; and Andrew Whitson, CEO of our Communities business.



Stockland celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. We are proud of our legacy and passionate about continuing to create and curate connected communities across Australia. Stockland's 70th year has been one of delivery. We have made significant progress towards executing our refreshed strategy, while maintaining our focus on operational excellence across the organization.



In an environment of significant market disruption, we have delivered a strong FY '22 financial results, with FFO per security slightly ahead of our guidance range. And we enter FY '23