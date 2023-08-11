Aug 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the video conference of SYN to discuss the results of the second quarter 2023. The conference is being recorded, and you can access the replay at the company's site, ri.syn.com.br. The presentation is available for download. (Operator Instructions).



Before resuming I'd like to use this opportunity to say that declarations are based on beliefs and suppositions of SYN and the information that the company has available. This declaration might bring risks and uncertainties considers that they concern. Future events, they depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Investors, analysts, and journalists may consider that the events with the macroeconomic environment, segment, and other factors that make the results materially different from the ones expressed in the respective prospective declarations.



Here presenting this video conference, Mr. Thiago Muramatsu, President of SYN; and Mr. Hector Leitao, Financial Director of Investors Affairs of the company. Now I would like to pass the microphone to Mr. Muramatsu, who will start