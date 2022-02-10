Q1 2022 Sylogist Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Sylogist first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Wood, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Bill Wood - Sylogist, Ltd. - President & CEO



Hello, and welcome to our earnings call for Q1 fiscal 2022. I'm Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO. On the call with me today is Xavier Shorter, our VP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we will walk you through our performance for the quarter and also provide our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2022. To remind you, our fiscal year ends on September 30, and this quarter ended on December 31.



Before we get into it, I should note that this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the company. Any of which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and actual events