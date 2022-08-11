Q3 2022 Sylogist Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Wood, President and CEO. Please go ahead...



William C. Wood - Sylogist Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to our earnings call for Q3 of fiscal '22. I'm Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO. On the call with me today is Xavier Shorter, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we will walk you through our performance for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022.



Before we get into it, I should note that this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the company, any of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual events or outcomes may differ materially from those we contemplate here. Any such forward-looking statements are made as of today and