Interim Q4 2022 Sylogist Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Bill Wood - Sylogist, Ltd. - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for Q4 of fiscal 2022. I'm Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO, and on the call with me today is Xavier Shorter, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we will walk you through our performance for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022.



First, an important housekeeping reminder. As we announced on November 1, we have moved our fiscal year-end from September 30 to December 31. We will complete a 15-month transitional year on December 31, 2022, and release audited financials for the year in March. In this call and other disclosures, 2023 now means both calendar 2023 and fiscal 2023, which refer to