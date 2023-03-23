Q4 2022 Sylogist Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Sylogist Ltd earnings call for fiscal 2022. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Wood, President & CEO. Please go ahead.



Bill Wood - Sylogist, Ltd. - President & CEO



Hello, and welcome to our earnings call for the final quarter of our fiscal year 2022. On the call with me today is Xavier Shorter, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we will walk you through our performance for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022.



As you recall, we recently moved our fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31. The results we just released are for a 15-month transitional year ending December 31, 2022. In this call and other disclosures, 2023 now means both calendar and fiscal 2023, which refer to the same time period.



I should note that this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and