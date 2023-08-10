Q2 2023 Sylogist Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



This conference is being recorded. (Spoken in French)



All participants, thank you, for standing by. The conference is ready to begin.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Sylogist Q2 2023 earnings call.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Jennifer Smith of LodeRock Advisors. Please go ahead, Ms. Smith.



Jennifer Smith - LodeRock Advisors Inc. - IR



Thank you, Patrick, and good morning. Joining me today to discuss Sylogist's Q2 fiscal 2023 results are Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sujeet Kini, Chief Financial Officer.



This call is being recorded live at 10:30 AM Eastern Time on August 10, 2023. Our Q2 press release, MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, have all been issued and are available to download with SEDAR platform.



Please note that some of the statements made on the call may be forward-looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and Sylogist disclaims any intent or obligation to update