Salzgitter AG Annual Shareholders Meeting (German) Transcript

Jul 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Heinz-Gerhard Wente - Salzgitter AG - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



(foreign language) Professor Fuhrmann, Mr. Becker and Mr. Kieckbusch, also represent the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Urban and our Notary, Dr. [Goueli], who is here to prepare the minutes for the AGM. The other members of the Supervisory Board are connected via the Internet and have the opportunity to communicate with me and the members of the Management Board if necessary.



The company's proxy is also present here in this room. With this virtual general meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders and their proxies, we are taking advantage of an opportunity or possibility granted for AGMs just a few weeks ago. The virtual AGM means we can protect your health and the health of our service providers and employees and also comply with current official requirements.



In addition, the implementation of a virtual AGM means that you, our shareholders, can take -- can take part in all resolutions promptly and means that this year's AGM takes place now and is not