Half Year 2020 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Jan Mathias Lesemann;Senior Investor Relations Manager -



[Interpreted] Thank you. (foreign language). Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference on the first half year of our fiscal year 2020. Due to the fact that the pandemic is still on, this conference happens as a pure online conference again. Nevertheless, we are quite happy that so many of you are participating.



Our English-speaking audience. As you might have noticed, unfortunately, there has been a translation error that affected the English version of our guidance and which made it into the report despite numerous checks and balances. We have since corrected the error and informed you of the mishap. As the proofreading of the English translation falls into my responsibility, I can only beg your pardon for this mistake and the resulting in convenience for you and apologize to Professor Fuhrmann, Mr. Becker and my team for letting them down on this.



Interpreted So we continue with the ordinary agenda. As usual in the analyst conference, Professor Fuhrmann will begin by giving you an overview of the course of