Salzgitter AG Strategy Day Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Gunnar Groebler - Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO







A warm welcome to all of you to our Strategy Day and the presentation of our Salzgitter 2030 corporate strategy. My name is Gunnar Groebler, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG. Together with my colleagues, Burkhard Becker and Michael Kieckbusch and other speakers, I would like to present Salzgitter AG's new strategic direction to you today.



The world is changing. Climate protection has become a challenge to be addressed by the whole of society. Domestic and international policies have clearly mapped out the route. Industry is on board and not just since COP26 in Glasgow. We, at Salzgitter AG, are rising to meet the challenge of reducing CO2. We see it as an opportunity, so we put at the center of what we do. This requires courage, courage to change and in doing so, to future-proof ourselves as a senior technology group. Courage to change to sustainable production processes, sustainable solutions and products together with our customers. Today, we'd like to show you how