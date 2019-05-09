Full Year 2019 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - EVP , CFO & Representative Director



=====================

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



Now let me explain about the financial results of fiscal 2018 and the progress in medium-term management plan 2020 commitment to growth. Please turn to Page 4.



First, let me discuss the March 2019 financial summary. Overall, the result reflected the coal and other commodity prices maintained at higher levels. The profit for the period was JPY 70.4 billion, up JPY 13.6 billion year-on-year, a record high for Sojitz. As a result, ROA went up to 3% and ROE to 11.7% achieving the quantitative targets under the current medium-term management plan of more than 3% and 10% respectively.



For businesses other than resources, fertilizers and some other