Q2 2020 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



I am the President CEO, Fujimoto. Now I would like to explain the financial results for the First Half ended September 30, 2019. The result of the first half saw profit for the period of JPY 29.5 billion, a 41% progress against full year forecast. Our forecast has a tendency to be weighted more in the second half. So this is in line with our plan.



Factors, such as global economic slowdown and falling resource prices made the business environment much more difficult than we anticipated at the beginning of the year. And we see this difficult business environment to continue in the second half. Amid such environment, we are vigorously working on