Q3 2020 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Good afternoon. This is Seiichi Tanaka, CFO, Sojitz Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing for the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2020.



In this briefing, I'd like to use 2 landscape format sheets. Both of them have been available on the website. One is titled highlights of consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The other has the same title, but also says supplementary material.



Let me now begin. With regard to the business environment, as we described in the results highlights, with regard to the trade friction between the United States and China, the 2 countries did agree on a Phase 1 trade deal, but the slowdown continues for the Chinese economy as well as