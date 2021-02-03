Q3 2021 Sojitz Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / NTS GMT

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing of Sojitz Corporation for the first half of the financial year ending March 2021. This is Masayoshi Fujimoto, CEO. I'm joined by our CFO, Seiichi Tanaka, who will speak later.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company in the first half was JPY 30 billion or 30% of the full year forecast. In the first half, some of the restrictions placed on movement of people and commodities in response to COVID-19 were lifted and economic activities reopened. However, recovery to pre-pandemic levels have yet to come, and there are lingering concerns over possible further stagnation due to a second wave of infections.



In the second half, there are still uncertainties associated with the U.S. presidential election, increasing tension between China and the United States, and resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries, prompting moves to reinstitute restrictions. The business environment is,