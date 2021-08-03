Q1 2022 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. This is Seiichi Tanaka, CFO of Sojitz Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing for the quarter that ended 30th June, 2021.



I will be referring to 2 documents in landscape format. They are titled Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter and Supplementary Material. Both have been made available on the web.



Let me now begin with the middle portion under Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss. Revenue, which is the IFRS equivalent of net sales, the 3 contributors were Metals, Mineral Resources and Recycling, Chemicals and Automotive. Metals, Mineral Resources and Recycling was up JPY 45 billion from the same period previous year, came in at JPY 124.1 billion, thanks to higher