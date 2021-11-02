Q2 2022 Sojitz Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Masayoshi Fujimoto speaking. Let me explain Sojitz Corporation's results up to the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.



In the first half of the fiscal year, profit for the period was JPY 39.4 billion, our highest ever for a first half. This is thanks to the economy recovering from the pandemic in United States and China in particular; recovery in materials-related businesses such as steel, chemicals and automobiles; as well as higher market prices of coal, et cetera.



Core operating cash flow was a net inflow of JPY 49.3 billion, exceeding the initial forecast. We are thus successfully generating profit and cash flow.



Based on those results, we have upward revised the full year forecast for profit for the period from JPY 53 billion to JPY 70 billion. Also in conjunction, we are increasing interim dividend from JPY 7 per share to JPY 9 on a pre-consolidation basis. The year-end dividend forecast after the 145 share consolidation is based from JPY 35 to JPY 45 per share.

