Q1 2023 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



=====================

Seiichi Tanaka - Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. This is Seiichi Tanaka, CFO of Sojitz Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing for Q1 that ended June 30, 2022. I'd like to use 2 documents as usual. One is titled Highlights of Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, and the other also says Supplementary Material. Both documents are available on our website.



So first on the highlights slide or document. With regard to the business environment, as summarized in the Results' Highlights section, Russia's military invasion of Ukraine triggered a global inflation. In response, many developed countries, excluding Japan, are raising interest rates, and this is, in turn, causing concerns of economic recession.



In China, with their No