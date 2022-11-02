Q2 2023 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 02, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



=====================

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Masayoshi Fujimoto, the President and CEO of Sojitz Corporation. Let me present the financial results for Q2 of FY 2022 and the progress of growth strategy in medium-term management plan 2023.



With rising product and core market prices and stable growth of non-resource businesses, including automobile, material-related steel and chemicals, first half profit was JPY 78.9 billion.



Updating the record high first half number. Core operating cash flow was JPY 90 billion. We are making major progress from the initial forecast showing strong cash generation power. Based on this progress, we revised the full year forecast from JPY 85 billion to