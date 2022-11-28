Sojitz Corp IR Day Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you for attending Sojitz IR Day today. In the second quarter, financial results of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced earlier this month, we revised upward the full year forecast to JPY 110 billion. Despite the impact of various external factors, we are confident that we are moving into a new profitable stage, adopting local, market-oriented initiatives, collaborating proactively in and outside Sojitz and striving for speed that do set forth in the current medium-term management plan 2023, which have steadily penetrated within our group.



We will continue to move forward without slowing down as we aim to become a general trading company that constantly cultivate new businesses and human capital by taking change as an opportunity to promote transformation of our organization and human resources.



Today, in order to show how we are moving ahead in transforming our company, we hold this Sojitz IR Day with the theme of delivering the real voices from the front lines regarding our value creation story, digital transformation and governance, which is