Q3 2023 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2023

Feb 02, 2023



Yoshiki Manabe



Yoshiki Manabe



This is Yoshiki Manabe speaking. Thank you very much for joining us for the Sojitz Corporation's earnings briefing for Q3 FY 2022. I will be referring to 2 documents. The one that's titled highlights of consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, and another that also says supplementary material. Both have been made available on the web.



Let me begin now. Let me begin with the consolidated statements of profit or loss. Revenue or top line. Metals, Mineral Resources & Recycling benefited from continued higher coal prices. The segment revenue was up JPY 106.2 billion to JPY 519 billion. Chemicals was also up by JPY 83.4 billion to JPY 481.1 billion, thanks to strength in plastic resin, rare earth and C5 businesses.



Retail and Consumer Services or Retail & Consumer Service segment was up JPY 81 billion to JPY 232.9 billion, thanks to an acquisition of an