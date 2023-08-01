Q1 2024 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you very much for joining us for the Q1 earnings briefing for Sojitz Corporation. This is Makoto Shibuya, Managing Executive Officer and CFO.



I'd like to first provide a summary using the slides titled Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023. They are available on our website.



Let me start with Slide 5 titled FY '23 Q1 Summary. Q1 consolidated profit for the period came to JPY 22.1 billion. This is 23% of the full year forecast of JPY 95 billion, and we are generally on track. Compared with the same period a year ago, profit is down by 51% due to deterioration in coal market conditions, lower prices of chemicals and an artifact of the onetime gain last year. Core operating cash flow in the period came to a net inflow of JPY