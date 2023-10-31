Q2 2024 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / NTS GMT

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Makoto Shibuya

Sojitz Corporation - Managing Exe. Officer, CFO & COO



Masayoshi Fujimoto



Good afternoon. This is Masayoshi Fujimoto speaking. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today.



Let me start off with an overview of the financial results up to Q2 and progress of our medium-term management plan 2023 before our CFO, Makoto Shibuya, explains financial results in further detail. Please turn to Page 5.



Consolidated profit for the first half came to 50% against the full year forecast of JPY 95 billion. This is very much in line, thanks to a firm coal market and solid retail business. In an increasingly complex economic environment, the degree of progress varies by region and business.