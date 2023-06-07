Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

James Howard-Tripp - StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the annual meeting of the shareholders of StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd., the corporation, or StageZero. Please note that the meeting will be recorded. My name is James Howard-Tripp. I'm Chairman and CEO of the corporation. I will be acting as Chairman of the meeting today.



I officially call the meeting to order at 2:01 PM and hereby appoint the corporation's Investor Relations Head, Rebecca Greco, to act as Secretary of the meeting; and Christopher de Lima of TSX Trust Company to act as Scrutineer of the meeting.



In order that the meeting covers all of the business items within reasonable time, we've pre-arranged with the Chair to move and second the resolutions. Only registered shareholders who held shares in their name as of April 18, 2023, the record date of the meeting, or their validly appointed proxy holders, are entitled to vote at this meeting. We'll now commence the formal business of the meeting.



Business of the meeting, as described in the