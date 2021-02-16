Feb 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Adam Newman
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - CFO
* Adam Rytenskild
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD of Wagering & Media
* David Robert Henry Attenborough
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
* Paul Carew
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - COO of Gaming Services
* Sue van der Merwe
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD of Lotteries & Keno
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alexander Paton
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* David Fabris
Macquarie Research - Research Analyst
* Desmond Tsao
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate
* Larry Gandler
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director
* Matthew H. Ryan
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Research Analyst
* Rohan Sundram
MST Marquee - Gaming
Half Year 2021 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...