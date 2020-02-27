Full Year 2019 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, all. Welcome to our full year 2019 conference call. Thanks for dialing in. As always, we will start with the presentation, which is available on our website. And perhaps some of you already see via the webcast that we present to you. And of course, afterwards, as always, we have enough time for questions.



So looking at the highlight slide for the financial year 2019, first of all, I think it's fair to say that we had a really good and strong fourth quarter on the operational side. This is shown by the vacancy development, which was definitely positive, with the reduction in the vacancy of the residential units of 40 basis points in the fourth quarter, so from 4.9% to 4.5%, and to create a (inaudible) total portfolio, the overall vacancy, that means