TAG Immobilien AG Robyg SA M&A Call Transcript

Dec 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes, many thanks, and good morning, everyone. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in today's conference call regarding the acquisition of ROBYG, and please accept our apologies that we approach you so shortly before Christmas with this conference call, but we thought it'd be useful for you to get some more information and some more color on the transaction that we have effectively signed yesterday evening and announced -- talk announcement in the press release yesterday evening.



So therefore, we can discuss everything that is helpful for you during this call. But let us start with a short presentation that we have published on our website this morning and perhaps you had a chance already to look at