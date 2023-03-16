Full Year 2022 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and many thanks all for joining our conference call for the full year 2022 financial results. Yes, let's start with the presentation, which we have published on our website this morning. And I would like to draw your attention firstly to Page #4, where we show some operational highlights.



Firstly, in 2022, we have achieved our FFO I and FFO II guidance. FFO I guidance purely refers at the moment to the German residential or rental business. Here, we really achieved a good result in our operational performance, like-for-like rental growth including vacancy reduction stood at 2.7%. Vacancy was reduced by 110 basis points to 4.4%. Both KPIs are above our targets, so we're very pleased how the operational