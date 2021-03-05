Mar 05, 2021 / 02:20PM GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a mining analyst at Red Cloud Securities. This session of our Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase will feature Alianza Minerals. From the company we have with us, Jason Weber, President, CEO, and Director; and Mark Brown, Executive Chairman. (Conference Instructions)



The corporate presentation is also available on the conference website. And with that, I'll turn it right over to Jason to guide us through the story.



Jason Weber - Alianza Minerals Ltd. - CEO



Great. Thank you very much, Taylor. It's my pleasure to be here this morning to talk about Allianza and what we're doing, particularly up in the Yukon and the historic Keno Hill District where we've had some fantastic results from a late-2020 drill program that I'll get into a bit here in this presentation.



Just our standard forward-looking statement. I think everybody is familiar with these.



But just getting to Allianza, we are a hybrid project generator company. So we take on projects. We advance