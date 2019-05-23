Full Year 2019 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. I think we'll get started. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Tate & Lyle's Full Year Results Presentation for the year ending 31st of March 2019.



I will begin with a brief overview of the year. The group made solid financial and strategic progress. Food & Beverage Solutions maintained good top line momentum. Sucralose performed well. Profits from Primary Products were lower, and productivity benefits offset significant cost inflation. Operational execution was strong while cash generation was once again good, further strengthening our balance sheet and providing the flexibility to invest in long-term growth. Our 3 priorities, to sharpen, accelerate and simplify our business, have become the focus of the entire organization, and they're starting to deliver real momentum. And with the new leadership team, we are creating a more dynamic culture with people beginning to get things done with much greater pace and agility.



Looking briefly at the financial results. We made good progress in the key