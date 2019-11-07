Half Year 2020 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2019.



Let me start by giving you a brief overview of the first half. Our 3 priorities to Sharpen, Accelerate and Simplify our business have gained real traction across the organization and are supporting our performance. As a result, we made encouraging progress in the first half, with both business divisions performing in line with our expectations.



Food & Beverage Solutions performed well. Price and mix management drove good sales growth on flat volume and combined with operational leverage, led to double-digit profit growth. Sucralose delivered solid results, while in Primary Products, despite good performance from our manufacturing and supply chain network, profit was lower as market conditions remain challenging. Both divisions benefited from productivity gains and cost discipline.



During the half, we were also proud to establish an important new program to support sustainable agriculture for corn