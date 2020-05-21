May 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 21, 2020 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Imran Nawaz

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Director

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended 31st of March 2020. I hope everyone listening to this presentation is safe and well.



Before Imran and I talk about our results, I want to say a few words about COVID-19 and our response to this unprecedented crisis.



COVID-19 is, first and foremost, a human tragedy. And on behalf of every one at Tate & Lyle, I want to send our deepest condolences to everyone who has suffered loss as a result of this pandemic. And to all the health care and frontline workers across the world, we salute your incredible courage and resilience and are truly grateful for everything you are doing.



I will talk