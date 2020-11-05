Nov 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2020. I hope everyone listening to this presentation is safe and well.



The last 6 months have been like no other, and COVID-19 has tested our organization in ways we have not experienced before. I am so proud of how my colleagues have attacked the challenges they have faced and for their passion to live our purpose of Improving Lives for Generations in everything they do, for keeping each other safe, for caring for people in our local communities, for keeping our operations running and our customers served so well. I want to say a big thank you to all my colleagues across the