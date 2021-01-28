Q3 2021 Tate & Lyle PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. With me is Imran Nawaz, our Chief Financial Officer. Before Imran and I take your questions, I'd like to make some introductory comments.



We continue to make good progress on our near-term priorities: to look after our colleagues and communities, strengthen our relationships with customers, continue to progress our strategy and maintain our financial strength. This focus led to a particularly strong third quarter performance with good top line growth, supported by excellent operational execution and cost discipline. I remain pleased with the continued momentum, growth and strategic progress in Food