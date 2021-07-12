Jul 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation about the announcement we made today to unlock the growth potential of Tate & Lyle through the proposed sale of a controlling stake in our Primary Products business. Today's announcements represents the start of a new era for Tate & Lyle and