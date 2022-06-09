Full Year 2022 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

* Dawn Amanda Allen

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Director

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended 31st of March 2022. This has been a landmark year for Tate & Lyle as we successfully repositioned the company as a growth-focused specialty food and beverage solutions business. At the same time, financial performance has been strong, and we have taken a number of steps to progress our strategy and build strong foundations for future growth.



Before I get into the details of the presentation, I would like to welcome Dawn to Tate & Lyle. She takes on the role of CFO at an exciting time for the business and, in her first few weeks with us, is already making a significant contribution.