Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dawn Amanda Allen
Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Director
* Nick Hampton
Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended 31st of March 2022. This has been a landmark year for Tate & Lyle as we successfully repositioned the company as a growth-focused specialty food and beverage solutions business. At the same time, financial performance has been strong, and we have taken a number of steps to progress our strategy and build strong foundations for future growth.
Before I get into the details of the presentation, I would like to welcome Dawn to Tate & Lyle. She takes on the role of CFO at an exciting time for the business and, in her first few weeks with us, is already making a significant contribution.
Full Year 2022 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
