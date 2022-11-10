Half Year 2023 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Dawn Amanda Allen

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Director

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2022.



Before I get to the details of the presentation, I want to briefly reflect on what has been an excellent first 6 months for Tate & Lyle as a newly transformed growth-focused Specialty Food & Beverage Solutions business.



Following the successful separation of Tate & Lyle and Premiums on the 1st of April, I have seen a real shift in how our business is operating. With our full focus on growing our Specialty Food & Beverage Solutions business, we are closer to our customers and a more resilient and agile business.



This is serving