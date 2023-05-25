Full Year 2023 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Dawn Amanda Allen
Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Nick Hampton
Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
(presentation)
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended the 31st of March 2023.
Before I get to the details of the presentation, I want to briefly reflect on what has been an excellent first year for the new Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused specialty food and beverage solutions business. Our financial performance was strong, delivering on all our key measures with double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. At the same time, we significantly progressed our growth-focused strategy. We acquired a high-quality dietary fiber business in China, significantly increased our solution-selling capabilities and made a
