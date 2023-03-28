Mar 28, 2023 - Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

David Grondin - TomaGold Corporation - President & CEO



Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. My name is David Grondin, I'm a President and CEO of TomaGold.



So TomaGold is a diversified exploration company base of Quebec. We work mostly in the Chibougamau mining camp and in James Bay.



We found the company back in 2012 through a discovery on Monster Lake that was sold back in 2020 to IAMGOLD. And since then, we have continued to diversify into the gold and base metal project. And recently, in the last fall, we picked up some rare earth deposit in James Bay, and also lithium also in James Bay, where basically everybody's working, Patriot, Corvette, and Winsome, basically.



So my background is banking. I was an investment banker analyst for over 18 years before. After that, I went into the exploration company. Most of the Board also have a lot of experience either in exploration and/or financial industry. We have an Advisory Board, well diversified, with a lot of experience. I'm going to talk about that.



We have about $2.5