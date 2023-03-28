Mar 28, 2023 - Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
David Grondin - TomaGold Corporation - President & CEO
Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. My name is David Grondin, I'm a President and CEO of TomaGold.
So TomaGold is a diversified exploration company base of Quebec. We work mostly in the Chibougamau mining camp and in James Bay.
We found the company back in 2012 through a discovery on Monster Lake that was sold back in 2020 to IAMGOLD. And since then, we have continued to diversify into the gold and base metal project. And recently, in the last fall, we picked up some rare earth deposit in James Bay, and also lithium also in James Bay, where basically everybody's working, Patriot, Corvette, and Winsome, basically.
So my background is banking. I was an investment banker analyst for over 18 years before. After that, I went into the exploration company. Most of the Board also have a lot of experience either in exploration and/or financial industry. We have an Advisory Board, well diversified, with a lot of experience. I'm going to talk about that.
We have about $2.5
TomaGold Corp at 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Conference Transcript
Mar 28, 2023 - Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...