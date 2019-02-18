Q4 2018 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
TOP.BK - Thai Oil PCL
Q4 2018 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call
Feb 18, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ajay Mirchandani
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Mayank Maheshwari
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good morning everyone...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The conference is in lecture mode.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative [3]
---------------------------------------------------------------