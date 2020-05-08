May 08, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the Earnings Call for the First Quarter 2020 for Thai Oil. With us, we have Ms. Tarika, our VP Financial Planning; and myself; and the IR team; and we have [all the management team].
So for today's session, we'll briefly recap the financial results for about 15 to 20 minutes and then we open the session for Q&A.
Tarika Devahastin - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - VP of Financial Planning
Okay. So let me briefly talk about key highlights of the first quarter of Thai Oil in each business unit, starting with [Refinery] business unit. In terms of utilization rate in Q1, Refinery U-rate slightly dropped from Q4 but we still ran at high level at 111% from 113% in Q4 as we maintained product sale at high level. In terms of gross Refinery in stock loss market here in Q1, we reported a $0.1 loss per barrel, significantly lower Q-on-Q from $2.7 per barrel in Q4, well, that's because of the weakening product rate, especially, substantially falling gasoline debt -- diesel due to
Q1 2020 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...